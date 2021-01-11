India clocks 16,311 new Covid-19 cases, 161 deaths

India reported 16,311 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 161 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 10,466,595, according to the Union health and family welfare ministry on Monday morning. The new Covid-19 infections and deaths on Monday morning are lower than the 18, 645 cases and 201 fatalities reported from across the country on Sunday.

There are 222,526 active cases and 10,092,909 patients of the viral disease were discharged between Sunday and Monday morning even as the death toll has risen to 151,160, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 8am. It showed that 16,959 people were cured of Covid-19, taking the national recovery rate to 96.42%. The health ministry has said that the number of people infected with the new strain of coronavirus from the UK in India stands at 90.

India has been reporting less than 300 deaths for over two weeks now. "India has one of the lowest Deaths per Million population (109). Countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, USA, UK and Italy have much higher deaths per million population," the Union health ministry has said.

The dip in numbers comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet chief ministers of states and Union territories virtually at 4pm to discuss the country's vaccination drive, which will start on January 16, and review the pandemic situation in the country.

