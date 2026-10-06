India condemns attack on Panama-flagged vessel off Oman coast after 11 citizens injured

India on Tuesday condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel, which injured 11 Indians out of the 17 onboard, and called for immediate cessation of attacks against civilian infrastructure and seafarers.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal thanked Omani authorities for rescuing the injured crew. (ANI Video Grab/FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Monday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 12 crew members, including 11 Indians, were injured. He added that 17 of the vessel’s 19 crew members were Indian nationals. He further thanked the Omani authorities for rescuing the injured crew members and providing them with medical treatment.

“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals,” Jaiswal said.

“It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals. With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal said the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remained a cause of deep concern for India and reiterated New Delhi’s call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal said the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remained a cause of deep concern for India and reiterated New Delhi’s call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a cause of deep concern for India. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region.”

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest.”

Vessel forced to turn back

The development comes after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a commercial tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was forced to turn back after being hailed and threatened by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The incident took place on Monday at around 08:27 UTC, about 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a UKMTO advisory, IRGC forces hailed the vessel and warned that it would be targeted if it did not comply with their instructions to turn back. The vessel’s master confirmed that the crew followed the instructions and changed course.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident is currently under investigation. UKMTO has advised vessels transiting the region to exercise extreme caution and report any suspicious activity immediately.