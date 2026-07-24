India condemns Black Sea attack on vessel that killed Indian seafarer

India Condemns Attack on Merchant Vessel

FILE PHOTO: A cargo vessel leaves a port in the Black Sea, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine March 26, 2025 (REUTERS)

India on Friday condemned an attack on a Marshall Islands-flagged merchant vessel in Russian waters that killed an Indian seafarer, and reiterated its call for upholding international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and the uninterrupted flow of global commerce.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

MV Omorfi, a bulk carrier with a crew of 10, including three Indian nationals, was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters, on July 18, the external affairs ministry said in a statement. “As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack…The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe,” the ministry said.

The incident occurred a day before a Russian attack that targeted the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Golden Leo in the Black Sea and killed 10 people, including four Indian seafarers. The external ministry’s statement did not specify who attacked the Omorfi, though the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) said on social media that the vessel was targeted by a Ukrainian drone. FSUI identified the dead Indian seafarer as chief officer Sagar Gupta.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India also called on “all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce”.

The Indian embassy in Russia has reached out to relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the family of the Indian seafarer killed on the Omorfi.

The total number of Indian seafarers killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has gone up to five. More than half a dozen Indian seafarers have also been killed in Iranian and US attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks. The external affairs ministry has summoned senior Iranian, Russian and US diplomats to protest against these attacks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier in the day, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected a suggestion from the Russian side that the Golden Leo was carrying arms when it was attacked. He said information from India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration showed the Golden Leo had loaded grain as cargo before its departure from Odesa port on July 19.

“We once again reiterate that commercial shipping and seafarers must not be targeted under any circumstances,” he said, adding that external affairs minister S Jaishankar had made this position clear at the East Asia Summit and Asean Regional Forum meetings in the Philippines and also reiterated it with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

Frequently Asked Questions What was the incident involving the MV Omorfi? The MV Omorfi, a Marshall Islands-flagged merchant vessel, was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters, resulting in the death of one Indian seafarer. How many Indian seafarers have died in the Russia-Ukraine conflict? The total number of Indian seafarers killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has gone up to five. What was India's official stance on the attacks on commercial shipping? India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and places emphasis on the need to uphold international obligations to ensure safety and security. What assistance is the Indian embassy providing? The Indian embassy in Russia has reached out to relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the family of the Indian seafarer killed on the Omorfi.