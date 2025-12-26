India condemns killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh: 'Matter of grave concern'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday spoke about the unrest in Bangladesh, while also addressing reports of atrocities on minorities. "We condemn the recent gruesome killing of a Hindu youth," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.(ANI Video Grab)

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a briefing on Friday, said the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in the neighbouring country was a “matter of grave concern”.

The ministry further condemned the killing of a Hindu youth, 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, by a mob in Bangladesh's Mymensingh. Jaiswal said that those responsible for the killing must be “brought to justice.”

“We condemn the recent gruesome killing of a Hindu youth and expect that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice,” Jaiswal said.

Das was killed after he was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh last week. His body was tied to a tree and set on fire, with videos of the brutal killing flooding social media. According to a Dhaka Tribune report, police inquiry of family members and local representatives suggest that a workplace dispute was the trigger for the incident.

The MEA spokesperson said the ministry was aware of the recent developments in Bangladesh and was closely following them.

On ties with Bangladesh, Jaiswal said that India's stand had been “clear and consistent throughout.” “India stands for strengthening our ties with people of Bangladesh. We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh,” he added.

Jaiswal further said that India stands for “free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh”.

Hindu youth's killing in Mymensingh: Workplace dispute might be trigger

Dipu's family said he had attempted an examination for promotion at his job, which led to disputes with colleagues. He was fired from the job on December 18, with allegations of insulting religion levelled against him, Dhaka Tribune reported. Das was beaten and thrown out of the factory.

The victim's brother said tha Dipu's friend had called him and informed that he had been taken to the police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. “A short while later, he called again and said my brother was dead,” Dipu's brother Apu told Dhaka Tribune.