'Heinous criminal act': Bangladesh interim govt condemns lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das

The Bangladesh Interim Government has expressed deep sorrow over the lynching of Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker in Mymensingh, and extended its heartfelt condolences to his family. The government described the killing as a heinous criminal act.

On Tuesday, Education Adviser Professor C R Abrar visited the victim’s family on behalf of the government, offering sympathy and assurances of support during this difficult time.

The government described the killing as a heinous criminal act with no justification and stressed that such violence has no place in Bangladeshi society.

Authorities stated that allegations, rumours, or differences in belief cannot excuse violent acts, and no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands.

Law enforcement authorities have arrested 12 individuals in connection with the crime, and investigations are ongoing. The Interim Government has directed that the case be pursued fully and without exception, warning that such acts will be met with the full force of the law.

Financial and welfare assistance will be provided to the family of Dipu Chandra Das, and relevant authorities will remain in close contact with them in the coming period, the Office of the Chief Adviser confirmed.

Das, a factory worker in Mymensingh, was lynched to death on December 19 over alleged blasphemy, and his body was set on fire.

In a separate news, US lawmakers, including an Illinois congressman and a New York state assemblywoman, have condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, citing concerns over rising instability, targeted violence against religious minorities, and the failure to uphold the rule of law.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das amid what he described as a period of rising instability and unrest in Bangladesh.

The Illinois Democrat called on Bangladeshi authorities to ensure accountability and protect religious minorities.

“I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh—an act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Sunday, according to news agency PTI.