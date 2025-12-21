Bangladesh violence: BNP leader's 7-year-old daughter burnt to death as unrest continues

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh caused due to the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a 7-year-old girl was reportedly burnt to death after an angry mob attacked the house of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Belal Hossain. Belal and his two other daughters, 16-year-old Salma Akter and 14-year-old Samia Akter suffered critical burn injuries.(AFP/Representational)

As per reports by the Daily Star and Dhaka Tribune, the Lakshmipur house of the BNP leader was set on fire early Saturday morning.

Daily Star reported that the event took place at 1 AM when protestors outside the leader's house set his home on fire with the family still inside.

Belal's daughter, 7-year-old Ayesha Akter was burnt to death in fire, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lakshmipur Sadar Model Thana Md Wahid Parvez told the Bangladesh daily.

“One child was found dead, and three people were rescued with burn injuries,” Lakshmipur fire service's Rajint Kumar told Dhaka Tribune.

Belal and his two other daughters, 16-year-old Salma Akter and 14-year-old Samia Akter suffered critical burn injuries.

As per Dhaka Tribune, the girls were later transferred to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors described their condition as critical.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Belal's mother confirmed the attack and claimed the miscreants had locked the doors of the house and set it on fire after dousing it in petrol.

Widespread unrest in Bangladesh

Bangladesh continues to stay on alert amid the widespread unrest caused by the death of Osman Hadi. In the first reactions to his death, several protestors rallied outside the offices of leading newspapers - Daily Star and Prothom Alo.

The student leader was laid to rest on Saturday in capital Dhaka as massive crowd gathered to bid him goodbye. The funeral was held under amid tight security and attended by Bangladesh student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was laid to rest on Saturday in capital Dhaka as massive crowd gathered to bid him goodbye. The funeral was held under amid tight security days after Bangladesh was rocked by violent protests following Hadi's death.

"You are in our hearts and you will remain in the heart of all Bangladeshis as long as the country exists," said Muhammad Yunus during an emotional speech at Hadi's funeral.