INDIA constituents joined hands to meet own interests: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

All 28 constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are ‘parivarvadis’ (dynasts) and have joined hands to serve their own interests, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming the Opposition bloc as “ghamandiya” (arrogant), Shah said: “All the outfits are ‘parivarvadis’. Some have to adjust their son, some have to make their son prime minister, some have to save their son from (probe) agencies while some have to make their son chief minister. Can these people do any good for the people?”

The Union minister was speaking at an ‘Antyodaya Mahasammelan’ programme, organised by the Haryana government, in Karnal when he made the remarks. The event marked the completion of nine years of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in the state.

The 28-party Opposition alliance has been formed to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read Here | 550-year wait to end at Ayodhya in January: Amit Shah in Karnal

At the event, Shah also targeted the Congress and described it as a party of “cut, commission and corruption”. “The Congress is a party of cut, commission and corruption. The party’s hand (election symbol) is not with the people of Haryana,” he said.

He also slammed former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda for his “misrule” during his term in the state. “I ask Hooda ji if he can see development or not. During his reign, there was rampant corruption and only damad ji (referring to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra) benefited, while during (Om Prakash) Chautala’s rule (earlier), law and order situation was worst. Both of them gave jobs to only close aides, while our government assured jobs only on the basis of merit,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Our party’s government has worked for every section of the society,” he added.

Shah also accused the Congress of obstructing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for several decades. For decades after Independence, the Congress kept the Ram Temple issue hanging and hindered its construction in Ayodhya, he alleged.

“Should the Ram Temple have been built in Ayodhya on time or not,” he asked the gathering.

“…now the wait will end in January with the opening of the Ram Temple,” he added.

Hitting back, Hooda said it was the BJP that indulged in corruption during its nine years of governance at the Centre. “This government has committed atrocities on farmers, closed down welfare schemes for the poor and is notorious for increasing the debt liability. So what is the BJP celebrating?,” he said at a press briefing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}