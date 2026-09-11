NEW DELHI, Sept 11 - India's Supreme Court has ordered the federal government to provide a clear pathway for the implementation of food warning labels on packaged products within 10 days, ratcheting up pressure on New Delhi to implement the public health measure.

India court orders regulator to provide timeline for food warning labels

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The Supreme Court has piled pressure on New Delhi to implement stricter warning labels following complaints from a health non-profit, amid a crackdown on food safety which has seen regulators raid eateries nationwide.

The food regulator last month suggested a two-phased labelling programme, starting with red-coloured hexagonal warning ​labels on products that exceeded limits in at least two of three categories — added sugar, salt or saturated fat. Stricter rules would be introduced in ​a second phase, it said.

Deep Dive What are the proposed warning labels for high sugar, salt, and saturated fat in packaged foods? The proposed warning labels are red-colored, hexagonal shapes that indicate high levels of specific nutrients with declarations such as 'HIGH FAT', 'HIGH SUGAR', and 'HIGH SALT'. These labels aim to provide prominent information to consumers. Why did the Indian Supreme Court push for immediate implementation of food warning labels? The Supreme Court urged immediate implementation due to concerns about public health and consumer safety, particularly for children, and to avoid delays in the rollout of effective food labeling measures. How will the thresholds for triggering warning labels be determined? The thresholds for triggering warning labels will be based on the 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians, which include specific limits for added sugar, saturated fat, and salt measured per 100 grams or milliliters of the product.

"We are afraid that, absent a specific indication, the implementation of Phase II might take a backseat or be indefinitely postponed," the Supreme Court said in an order late Thursday.

"Assessment of consumer acceptability or giving the industry adequate time for reformulation cannot be reason enough for this uncertainty in time," the court added.

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{{^usCountry}} A government source said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India will examine the order, but is willing to implement both phases in one go. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A government source said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India will examine the order, but is willing to implement both phases in one go. {{/usCountry}}

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The nationwide debate on food safety has intensified since Reuters reported last month that India's government opted ​for a weaker labelling regime after lobbying by Coca-Cola, and groups backing Nestle and PepsiCo, which argued warning labels were ineffective. Many companies, however, have implemented such measures voluntarily in European markets.

India's food and drinks industry has opposed the warning labels, calling them confusing and ineffective.

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