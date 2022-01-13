India Covid-19 cases: Daily infections rise to 247,417; active caseload tops 1 million

In another significant spike, India recorded 247,417 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative nationwide tally to 36,317,927, the Union health ministry's data, updated at 8am on Thursday, showed. This latest single-day rise is 27 per cent higher than that a day ago, when 194,720 people tested positive.

Major contributors included Maharashtra (46,723), Delhi (27,561), West Bengal (22,155), Karnataka (21,390), among others.

Also, the number of active patients crossed the 1 million-mark once again, rising by a massive 162,212 cases to 1,117,531, the bulletin showed. On the other hand, as many as 84,825 more people were discharged after recovering from the viral illness, taking total recoveries to 34,715,361. Daily fatalities, meanwhile, witnessed a fall, as 380 more patients succumbed due to the infection, taking the cumulative toll to 485,035.

Recoveries, active cases and deaths constitute 96 per cent, 2.65 per cent and 1.34 per cent of the overall caseload.

With Omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in 620 more people, the number of such infections in the country rose to 5488. Of these, Maharashtra accounted for 86 (including 53 in Pune city alone), while Kerala saw record single-day rise of 76 in its Omicron case count.

On the vaccination front, the nation administered 7,632,024 additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines. With this more than 1.54 billion (154 crore) doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered since January 16 last year, when the nationwide inoculation drive kicked off.

