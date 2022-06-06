India Covid tally above 4K-mark for 2nd day with 4,518 new cases

India Covid tally remained above the 4,000-mark for the second straight day with 4,518 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 43,181,335 (since the start of the pandemic). Earlier on Sunday, 4,270 cases were recorded. According to the health ministry data, a total of nine deaths have been registered since Sunday, taking the overall fatalities to 5,24,701. The death rate in the country currently stands at 1.22 percent.

A total of 2,779 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,30,852. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.73 percent.

India's active caseload currently stands at 25,782 - accounting for 0.06 per cent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate is at 1.62 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.91 percent.

A total of 85.29 crore samples have been tested so far, with 2,78,059 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's vaccine coverage has been expanded and over 194.12 crore doses have been given so far. Over 3.44 crore first doses and over 1.76 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.96 crore first doses and more than 4.62 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group. Meanwhile, over 3.39 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

According to the government, more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India and the direct state procurement category. Over 14.78 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with states to be administered, it said.

Maharashtra has been recording a surge in daily cases. The state's health minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to citizens to start wearing masks again in closed spaces.