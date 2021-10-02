Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India crosses landmark of 900 million Covid vaccinations, says health minister
india news

India crosses landmark of 900 million Covid vaccinations, says health minister

Published on Oct 02, 2021 02:05 PM IST
This landmark number assumes significance as the government is aiming to vaccinate every adult individual by December 2021. (REUTERS)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shubhangi Gupta

India has administered 900 million Covid-19 vaccines so far, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday. This landmark number assumes significance as the government is aiming to vaccinate every adult individual by December 2021. 

"Shastri ji gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan'. Revered Atal ji added 'Jai Vigyan' and PM @Narendra Modi Ji gave the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan'. Today the result of anusandhan is this corona vaccine.#JaiAnusandhan," Mandaviya tweeted.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the health ministry said earlier in the day. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry added.

RELATED STORIES

The government today further informed that over 5.28 crore unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the first phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing. 

To ramp up the pace of vaccination, the government introduced the 'new phase of universalisation' of Covid-19 vaccination on June 21, 2021. Under this drive, the Centre is procuring and supplying free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine coronavirus latest news pfizer vaccine covid vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

What is happening in Chhattisgarh? CM Bhupesh Baghel says not becoming Punjab

Harish Chaudhary to be Cong's Punjab affairs in-charge? This is what he says

'If a big political party...': Raut's advice to Congress amid Punjab turmoil

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP