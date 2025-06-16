India, Cyprus back each other on territorial integrity, to ramp up defence ties

New Delhi: India and Cyprus on Monday agreed on measures to ramp up cooperation in defence, maritime security, trade and counter-terrorism as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Nikos Christodulides reiterated their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Historic Centre of Nicosia on Monday. (DPR PMO)

Modi’s visit to Cyprus on his way to the G7 Summit in Canada was seen as a message to Turkiye, which backed Pakistan in last month’s clashes with India. Turkiye is the only country to recognise the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, comprising a third of the Mediterranean island seized by Turkish forces in 1974, while India maintains ties with the Republic of Cyprus.

Christodulides and Modi, the first Indian premier to visit Cyprus in 23 years, visited the Green Line, the de facto border between the Republic of Cyprus and Northern Cyprus, marked by concrete-filled oil drums. Later, standing on a balcony, Christodulides pointed out Northern Cyprus, with its flag inspired by the flag of Turkiye painted on a hillside.

Earlier, during their talks, Modi and Christodulides focused on ways to strengthen ties between the two sides, including enhanced cooperation in defence, security, trade, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and tourism.

“The friendship between India and Cyprus is neither made by circumstances, nor bound by boundaries…We respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Modi said at a joint media interaction, speaking in Hindi. He reiterated India’s support for Cyprus’s unity and a peaceful resolution of the “Cyprus Question” based on UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

Christodoulides said he raised the people’s desire to end Turkish occupation and thanked India for its support for Cyprus’s territorial integrity. He said the two sides are united by a shared struggle for independence and people’s self-determination, as well as their respect for international law and the UN Charter.

He reiterated Cyprus’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and said: “We have to fight all forms of terrorism, which is unacceptable. We support India’s rights to defend your citizens.”

A joint declaration issued by the two sides said Cyprus expressed unwavering support for India’s against cross-border terror. The two leaders reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terror, and emphasised that those “responsible for the attacks should be held accountable”, it said.

The leaders called for disruption of terror financing networks, elimination of safe havens, dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly, the joint declaration said.

Modi pointed to the similarity between Cyprus’s Vision 2035 and the vision of Developed India 2047 and said the two countries will prepare a five-year roadmap to strengthen cooperation in strategic areas. Emphasis will be given to defence industry collaboration under the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme, signed in January, to strengthen defence and security cooperation, he said.

Thanking Cyprus for its support to India’s fight against cross-border terrorism, Modi said that separate dialogues will be initiated on cyber security and maritime security. “To prevent terrorism and drugs and arms smuggling, a mechanism for real-time information exchange will be developed between our agencies,” he added.

The two sides will also work on creating direct air connectivity in view of Cyprus becoming popular with Indian tourists, and also conclude a mobility agreement soon, Modi said.

Both leaders referred to the need to ramp up trade and investment and to speed up efforts to finalise an India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement by the end of the year. Modi said the India-Cyprus-Greece Business and Investment Council launched this year will boost mutual trade and investment.

Christodoulides said Cyprus, with its geo-strategic location, can serve as a point of entry for India to EU markets, and a regional and European base for Indian businesses. Cyprus also wants to enhance its partnership with India for regional issues, peace, security and progress, he said.

Modi and Christodoulides expressed concern at the conflicts in West Asia and Europe. “Their negative impact is not limited to that region alone. We both believe that this is not the era of war. Solutions through dialogue and restoration of stability are the calls of humanity,” Modi said.

The joint declaration issued also said the two leaders discussed the importance of upholding the global non-proliferation architecture, “recognising the value of India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group”. They emphasised the need for text-based negotiations to reform the UN Security Council, and Cyprus reiterated its backing for India to be a permanent member of an expanded Security Council.