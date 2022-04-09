India designates Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed as individual terrorist

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has designated Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, as an individual terrorist under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), according to a notification issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday night.

Talha, 46, a resident of Lahore, is a senior leader of LeT and is the head of the cleric wing of the banned terror outfit, responsible for several deadly attacks in India including 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in which 166 people were killed.

According to the MHA notification, Talha has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

He has also been actively visiting various LeT centres across Pakistan and during his sermons propagating for jihad against India, Israel, United States of America and Indian interests in other western countries.

“The Central government believes that Hafiz Talha Saeed is involved in terrorism and he should be notified as a terrorist under the said UAPA,” the MHA notification said.

Talha is the 32nd terrorist who has been designated by the Indian government as an “individual terrorist”. His father Hafiz Saeed, JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and several others are already on the list.

His designation as an individual terrorist comes on the day his father was sentenced by a Pakistan court for 32 years in two terror financing cases.