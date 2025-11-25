New Delhi, India and the European Union reaffirmed their shared ambition to conclude negotiations on the much-awaited free trade agreement by the end of this year and vowed to work jointly towards a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. India, EU reaffirm ambition to conclude FTA negotiations by next month

The two sides also emphasised on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes while underscoring the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN charter.

India and the 27-nation bloc also reiterated their support for the 'Peace Plan for Gaza' and underlined the need for early restoration of peace and stability there.

These issues figured at the 11th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations and the Sixth Strategic Partnership Review Meeting, held in Brussels on November 18 and 19 respectively.

The deliberations came ahead of the India-EU summit in January.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the EU on Tuesday shared the details of the two meetings in a joint media statement.

It said the discussions covered a broad range of topics, including economic security, resilient supply chains, trade and investment, the Global Gateway, the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor , as well as cooperation in the fields of innovation and science and technology.

"The two sides reaffirmed the shared ambition to conclude negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year and to accelerate negotiations on the Investment Protection agreement and the agreement on Geographical Indications," the statement said.

"They underlined the importance of cooperation at the multilateral level and of continued dialogue on economic issues, including on supply chain diversification. Both sides also noted the progress in the India-EU Trade and Technology Council and looked forward to the next TTC Ministerial Meeting in Brussels in 2026," it said.

The EU and India also discussed perspectives for their partnership on global matters, including enhanced cooperation in the multilateral system and collaboration on humanitarian and disaster resilience issues.

"They took note of India's upcoming BRICS chairship in 2026 and noted substantial points of convergence on global issues to be further explored," according to the joint statement.

It said both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. They also looked forward to the next edition of the India-EU Human Rights Dialogue, it noted.

"The consultations highlighted the shared commitment to enhancing coordination on regional and global security, and reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the two sides said.

"The exchanges emphasised the rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes."





"The consultations also acknowledged the broad range of shared security challenges and reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening and deepening EU-India security and defence dialogue and cooperation, including on maritime security, counterterrorism, cyber issues, space, defence industry, disarmament and non-proliferation," the joint statement noted.

It said both sides highlighted progress made in these domains and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening dialogue and cooperation in peace, security and defence matters.

"The EU and India look forward to constructive negotiations aiming at the timely and successful conclusion of a security and defence partnership and a security of information agreement," it said.

"The exchange also focused on preparations for the next phase of the partnership, centred on the development of a new Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda and looked forward to endorsing it at the convening of the India-EU summit next year in New Delhi," the two sides noted.

The Foreign Policy and Security Consultations were chaired by EU's Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, Olof Skoog and Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George.

The Strategic Partnership Review was chaired by EU's Acting Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues, Olivier Bailly and George.

