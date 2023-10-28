India explains why it abstained in UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

India is committed to countering terrorism such as the Hamas attacks on Israel, and has concerns about the civilian casualties in Gaza despite the country’s decision to abstain on a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian truce, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. India Deputy Envoy to UN Yojna Patel (Twitter Photo)

The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a landslide resolution for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. It also demanded “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped within the enclave amid an expansion of Israeli ground operations and bombardment.

The non-binding resolution proposed by Jordan was adopted by a large majority of member states, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. Israel, the US, Hungary and five Pacific Island states were among the countries that voted against the resolution at an extraordinary special session.

Explaining India’s vote, the deputy permanent representative, Yojna Patel, said the October 7 terror attacks were shocking and called for the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas. She also said the casualties in Gaza are a continuing concern, and the humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed.

“In the absence of all elements of India’s approach being covered in the final text of the resolution, we abstained in the vote on its adoption,” one of the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“Our vote was guided by India’s steadfast and consistent position on the issue,” the person added.

The people noted that the resolution did not include any “explicit condemnation” of the terror attacks by Hamas. An amendment was moved to include this aspect before the vote on the main resolution. India voted in favour of the amendment, which obtained 88 votes in favour but not the requisite two-thirds majority.

Some 1,400 people were killed and scores taken hostage during the attacks by Hamas. Gaza’s health ministry has said more than 6,700 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes and bombardment.

Presenting India’s “explanation of vote”, Patel said the scale and intensity of violence witnessed so far is “an affront to basic human values”. Violence also does not pave the way for any durable solutions, she added.

Describing the terror attacks in Israel as shocking, she said India calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages. “Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” Patel said.

On the other hand, the casualties in Gaza “are a telling, serious and continuing concern”. Patel said: “Civilians, especially women and children, are paying with their lives. This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed. We welcome the international community’s de-escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.”

India is also “deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives” in the conflict, and an escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, Patel said. “It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility,” she added.

The Indian side reiterated its consistent stand on Palestine, including support for a negotiated two-state solution leading to the “establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel”.

To achieve this, India urged the parties to “de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations”.

