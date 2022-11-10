India face a stiff England challenge today as mercurial Pakistan await in World Cup final

Pakistan continued their incredible resurgence against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 Word Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, adding a dash of extra spice to India’s knock-out match against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for a spot in the summit clash.

What worked for Pakistan, once again, was their bowling, with Babar Azam’s side restricting the Kiwis to 152-4 in 20 overs led by the in-form Shaheen Shah Afridi — the most runs Pakistan have conceded so far in the tournament were 160 against India in the opening match — and then hunting down the target with five balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

At various times in the tournament, Pakistan were on the brink of exit, but somehow managed to survive. After the defeat to India came a shock at the hands of Zimbabwe, but then they got a lifeline when Netherlands managed to stun South Africa in a match that was considered a foregone conclusion.

Now that they are through to an improbable final, the fickle nature of T20 cricket sets up an exciting clash in what will be Pakistan’s first World Cup final since they last won the trophy in 2009. They have history in title clashes with both England, whom they beat the final of their triumphant 1992 ODI World Cup campaign Down Under, and arch-rivals India, whom they lost to in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

So all eyes on the Adelaide Oval, ahead of what promises to be an exciting battle for the trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.