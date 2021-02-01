IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Indian farmers' protest resonates with US agriculture
Indian farmers have left their homes to march through New Delhi in a desperate effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell to powerful corporations. (ANI Photo)
Indian farmers have left their homes to march through New Delhi in a desperate effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell to powerful corporations. (ANI Photo)
india news

Indian farmers' protest resonates with US agriculture

  • Rural economies in the Midwest that had been declining for decades were devastated by the farm crisis. Researchers fear the same could happen in India if New Delhi refuses to repeal the law that favours corporate farming.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Iowa
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST

Images of thousands of farmers streaming into India's capital on tractors and carrying banners to decry potentially devastating changes in agricultural policy can seem a world away, but the protests in New Delhi raise issues that resonate in the United States and have led to dramatic change in rural America.

Indian farmers have left their homes to march through New Delhi in a desperate effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell to powerful corporations rather than government-run markets. Despite decades of economic growth, up to half of India’s population relies on growing crops on small parcels of land, typically less than 3 acres, and farmers worry that without guaranteed prices they will be forced to sell their land and lose their livelihoods.

The dispute raises questions not only about agriculture but about dwindling populations in rural India where small communities are already struggling to survive — an issue mirrored in the parts of the US

“These protests have gone way beyond the bills because this has spiraled into a larger conversation about the soul of rural India, which is something very familiar to those of us in the Midwest,” said Andrew Flachs, an anthropology professor at Purdue University who has extensively studied the experiences of cotton farmers in India. “We’re always talking about the spirit of American agrarianism and the soul of rural America and this has shifted into a conversation of those same dynamics in India.”

The images of farmers marching through New Delhi recall similar scenes in Washington, D.C., during the farming crisis of the late 1970s and early 1980s, when hundreds of trucks and tractors flooded the National Mall. Thousands of farmers lost their land, in part because of government policies that caused soaring interest rates as demand for their products plunged, leading to falling land values.

In Iowa — one of the hardest hit states — there were about 500 farm auctions a month in 1983 when families had no choice but to sell.

Decades later, those memories remain fresh for Rick Juchems, whose parents had to sell their 640-acre farm in Iowa. Just as feared by those protesting in India, the American farmers lost their livelihoods and sense of identity.

“We were just trying to stay alive,” said Juchems, who later was able to continue farming thanks to his in-laws. “That’s what you work all your life for and then it’s gone.”

Rural economies in the Midwest that had been declining for decades were devastated by the farm crisis. But while many farmers who survived emerged more prosperous, the communities near them continued to struggle. Researchers fear the same could happen in India if New Delhi refuses to repeal the law that favors corporate farming.

Post-crisis, many Americans in rural areas were able to adapt, moving to cities and finding jobs, but Bengaluru, India-based social anthropologist Aninhalli Vasavi said farmers in India have few options. Even as economic realities force them to leave their rural homes, they often struggle in urban areas.

“India has not had a substantial industrial base to absorb the large population into gainful industrial or urban employment,” Vasavi said via email. “Instead, vast number of rural migrants are ‘adversely integrated’ into the low-end urban and construction economy.”

The challenges facing India are common to many developing countries in Asia, where farmland has been gobbled up, often for factories and property development, leaving legions of farmers without adequate compensation and bereft of their livelihoods.

In countries including Myanmar, Cambodia and China, many end up on the fringes of fast industrializing cities, finding low-paid work in service jobs such as massage parlors and delivery services that provide no social benefits or security.

Vasavi and others also worry about the environmental consequences of the shift from labor-intensive agriculture in India toward the large-scale farming familiar in the US. Such farming isn’t new to India, which implemented aspects of industrial farming — dubbed the Green Revolution — in the 1960s and succeeded in increasing production and reducing widespread hunger.

Even as the many small plots make India less productive than in the US, researchers say Indian farmers are good stewards of their land and avoid some of the environmental consequences seen in US agriculture, such as fertilizer runoff and soil depletion.

Peggy Barlett, an Emory University anthropology professor who studies agriculture and rural life, said that while a push for industrial farming might seem obvious to Americans accustomed to large-scale farming, it makes less sense in India, where there is plenty of labor but less money for expensive farm equipment.

As more attention is paid to the role of agriculture in climate change, US farmers also will be confronted more in coming years with the environmental cost of petroleum-based fertilizer, rather than relying on organic methods used frequently on small farms, Barlett said.

Ohio State University researcher Andrea Rissing said there has been a surge in young Americans growing vegetables on a few acres, in some ways more like in India than in the US Midwest. Those small holdings meet a growing demand for fresh, locally grown produce.

Rissing said many of her students have no choice but to think small because farmland is so expensive, but they also are drawn to non-mechanized farming that improves soils and limits runoff into waterways. Others are building food hubs to market their vegetables locally, rather than send it to markets nationwide and abroad as is typical of large-scale agriculture in the US

It’s the kind of farming Rissing prefers, but she acknowledges: “Farming is hard. It’s hard for small-scale farmers and it’s hard for big corn and soybean farmers, too.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest repeal of farm law farm bill protests
app
Close
Indian farmers have left their homes to march through New Delhi in a desperate effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell to powerful corporations. (ANI Photo)
Indian farmers have left their homes to march through New Delhi in a desperate effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell to powerful corporations. (ANI Photo)
india news

Indian farmers' protest resonates with US agriculture

AP, Iowa
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  • Rural economies in the Midwest that had been declining for decades were devastated by the farm crisis. Researchers fear the same could happen in India if New Delhi refuses to repeal the law that favours corporate farming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh talking to media in New Delhi.(ANI)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh talking to media in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Punjab CM announces helpline number for people missing after R-Day tractor rally

ANI, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:02 PM IST
  • "Our hearts are with those fighting for their rights at the Delhi borders," said the Chief Minister, appealing to the people of Punjab to immediately dial 112 to report any case of a person missing during the tractor rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik praised the Budget for its focus on capital investment to boost growth, reintroduction of developmental financial institution, allocation for Covid-19 vaccines, industry and sector specific interventions. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik praised the Budget for its focus on capital investment to boost growth, reintroduction of developmental financial institution, allocation for Covid-19 vaccines, industry and sector specific interventions. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
india news

Naveen Patnaik lauds Budget 2021, says dip in share of central taxes worrying

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • The Odisha CM said the Centre's replication of the state scheme of Mamata and Mission Shakti was a logical step towards women empowerment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Binoy Tamang led group of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha underlined its role in returning peace to the hills after the violence.(Courtesy- HT Bangla)
Binoy Tamang led group of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha underlined its role in returning peace to the hills after the violence.(Courtesy- HT Bangla)
india news

Darjeeling’s GJM, an ally of TMC, wants national body for Gorkhas

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • The GJM said the All India Gorkha Assembly should be a pan-India statutory development body and all elected people’s representatives from the community should be its members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter had 'withheld' nearly 250 accounts on the central government's request for content that the home ministry contended could lead to an escalation of violence(REUTERS)
Twitter had 'withheld' nearly 250 accounts on the central government's request for content that the home ministry contended could lead to an escalation of violence(REUTERS)
india news

Twitter restores 250 accounts blocked in India for a controversial hashtag

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:07 PM IST
  • Twitter decided to restore the 250-odd accounts after a meeting with officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, offline classes of X and XII resumed in the state from January 8. (HT PHOTO).
Earlier, offline classes of X and XII resumed in the state from January 8. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha to start regular classes for students of IX and XI from February 8

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • The state government has also approved a proposal to distribute happiness kits to around 1.83 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in five districts of Odisha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSF has ordered a departmental probe into the firing at Belonia(PTI FILE PHOTO)
The BSF has ordered a departmental probe into the firing at Belonia(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Tripura youth allegedly shot dead by BSF on Indo-Bangla border

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:22 PM IST
  • The BSF claimed its troopers were attacked by cattle smugglers following which they opened fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuttack district collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident to find out if the fire safety measures were in place at the hospital. (HT PHOTO)
Cuttack district collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident to find out if the fire safety measures were in place at the hospital. (HT PHOTO)
india news

11 patients have a narrow escape as fire breaks out in a Cuttack hospital

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • Extension and construction work was being carried out in Sun Hospital at Tulasipur area when the fire started on the top floor. The hospital, among the biggest nursing homes in Cuttack, did not have many patients as construction work was going on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Bharatiya Kisan Union national president, Naresh Tikait, addresses a crowd of farmers taking part in a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on the outskirts of Delhi, India, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis REFILE - CORRECTING ID/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Bharatiya Kisan Union national president, Naresh Tikait, addresses a crowd of farmers taking part in a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on the outskirts of Delhi, India, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis REFILE - CORRECTING ID/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Farm laws stir: UP minister responds to farmer leader Naresh Tikait's remarks

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Rana statement comes a day after Tikait termed farm laws a "fire" (aag) which would lead to losses and urged the Centre to repeal them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government had on January 26 ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts after a violent farmers' protest rocked Delhi.
The government had on January 26 ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts after a violent farmers' protest rocked Delhi.
india news

Mobile internet suspension now extended only in seven Haryana districts

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions, as per order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its main challenger in the coming assembly polls (ANI Photo)
The tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its main challenger in the coming assembly polls (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Mamata says Union budget 'anti-farmer and anti-India'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:59 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

SC notice on privacy concerns to Google, WhatsApp, Amazon UPIs

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:52 PM IST
According to the petition, sensitive financial data of Indian users was at huge risk as these private entities are based abroad and can use the data of Indian citizens abroad in the absence of strong scrutiny by RBI
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central government on Monday told Twitter to indefinitely withhold nearly 250 accounts and posts “to prevent an escalation of violence”.(AP)
The Central government on Monday told Twitter to indefinitely withhold nearly 250 accounts and posts “to prevent an escalation of violence”.(AP)
india news

Twitter restores accounts restricted for talking about 'farmer genocide'

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:07 PM IST
The Central government on Monday told Twitter to indefinitely withhold nearly 250 accounts and posts “to prevent an escalation of violence”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during a protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during a protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers announce nationwide agitation on Feb 6, issue calls to block roads

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:56 PM IST
The chakka jam has been called by farmer leaders to reinforce their demands on repeal of farm laws, against repressive measures including suspension of internet and barricading of roads, and against the budget announced today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::New Delhi: Heavy security deployment at Ghazipur border during farmer's protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_31_2021_000231A)(PTI01_31_2021_000271A)(PTI)
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::New Delhi: Heavy security deployment at Ghazipur border during farmer's protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_31_2021_000231A)(PTI01_31_2021_000271A)(PTI)
india news

Farmers' protest: A fortress in making in Ghazipur

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The Delhi-UP border site, which is galvanising farmers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand days after BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional appeal, is a fortress in the making with security arrangements being amplified with every passing day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP