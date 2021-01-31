India fastest to inoculate 3 million people, over 9 lakh vaccinated in 2 days
India achieved yet another milestone on Saturday when it crossed a milestone of inoculating more than three million healthcare and frontline workers in the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
It has been just over two weeks since the pan-India vaccination drive began. A total of 3,706,157 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till now and the health ministry highlighted that India is the fastest country to reach not only one million target but also two and three million targets. “Several other countries which have had a head start,some as much as 40-50 days, have taken a longer time to reach these targets," it added.
Also Read| 13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million
The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16. In 10 days (till January 26), it had given vaccine shots to more than two million people.
On Thursday and Friday, nearly 933,000 beneficiaries were administered vaccine doses across all states and union territories. On Saturday, 206,130 beneficiaries were inoculated and 71 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) were reported.
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Thursday advised all states and UTs to increase the percentage coverage of vaccine beneficiaries and optimise sessions per day. “While some States and UTs have more than 50 per cent coverage, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many States and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter,” an official statement read.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to virtually address Bengal rally while BJP placates Matuas
- Senior BJP leaders had been busy placating the Matuas, who were upset with the cancellation of Union minister Amit Shah's Bengal rally on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SoPs for cinema halls and theatres to operate at 100% capacity released
- Staggered show timings and physical distancing of minimum 6 feet in common areas are among the SOPs announced on Sunday for operation of cinema halls and theatres at 100% capacity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann ki Baat: Top quotes
- This episode of Mann ki Baat also comes after violence in the national capital on Republic Day when clashes broke out between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police after the farmers' tractors rally did not go as planned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India running world's biggest vaccination programme: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mann Ki Baat Highlights| FASTag implementation saved ₹21000 crore
Watch live: PM Narendra Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest to inoculate 3 million people, over 9 lakh vaccinated in 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATM withdrawal, gas cylinder prices: Changes expected from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu assembly election: BJP focuses on central schemes to make a mark
- The BJP hopes that building its campaign around the Central scheme will allow it to beat any incumbency against ally AIADMK apart from earning goodwill in a state, where it has remained a fringe political player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andaman and Nicobar: No new Covid-19 case for fifth day in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital ticket booking, 100% capacity: Govt issues revised SOPs for cinema halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino kills forest department staff in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park
- In a similar incident in March, 2020, Bikudar Bora, a game watcher, and Anil Kalita, a gardener, were patrolling in the Kohora range when they were suddenly attacked by a rhino. Bora died.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox