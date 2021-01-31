IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million
Jammu: Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom, ahead of reopening of educational institutions after a gap of over 10 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Jammu, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_30_2021_000069B)(PTI)
Jammu: Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom, ahead of reopening of educational institutions after a gap of over 10 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Jammu, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_30_2021_000069B)(PTI)
india news

13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million

India has made remarkable strides in controlling the spread of the disease and related fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue last week.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:39 AM IST

India recorded 13,052 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Sunday.

The number of active cases went down further to 1,68,784, the health ministry update showed at 8 am.

The number of fatalities due to the disease went up to 1,54,274 after 127 new deaths were reported, the health ministry data showed.

India has made remarkable strides in controlling the spread of the disease and related fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue last week. He had said that predictions were made that India will see 700-800 million people getting infected, but the situation today proved those predictions wrong.

He had also hailed the development of indigenous vaccine to combat Covid-19 and said that more such vaccines will become a reality soon.

India launched a nationwide vaccination programme on January 16 and so far, 35 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated, according to the health ministry.

Of the 35,00,027 beneficiaries, the highest number of 4,63,793 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,24,973 in Rajasthan, 3,07,891 in Karnataka and 2,61,320 in Maharashtra, it added.

The ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23 and the 40-lakh mark on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to health ministry, more than 70 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid 19 news health ministry
app
Close
Cinema halls can operate with 100% capacity. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
Cinema halls can operate with 100% capacity. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
india news

Govt allows cinema halls, theatres to operate on 100% capacity

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:28 AM IST
More details awaited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu: Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom, ahead of reopening of educational institutions after a gap of over 10 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Jammu, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_30_2021_000069B)(PTI)
Jammu: Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom, ahead of reopening of educational institutions after a gap of over 10 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Jammu, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_30_2021_000069B)(PTI)
india news

13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:39 AM IST
India has made remarkable strides in controlling the spread of the disease and related fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district now has a total of 1,543 history-sheeters, or persons with a criminal record.(File Photo)
The district now has a total of 1,543 history-sheeters, or persons with a criminal record.(File Photo)
india news

Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:25 AM IST
On September 1, 2020, the Allahabad High Court had quashed Khan's detention under the NSA and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) didn't promote hatred or violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kaziranga national park is a world heritage site and the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the world.(AP file photo)
Kaziranga national park is a world heritage site and the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the world.(AP file photo)
india news

Rhino kills forest department staff in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • In a similar incident in March, 2020, Bikudar Bora, a game watcher, and Anil Kalita, a gardener, were patrolling in the Kohora range when they were suddenly attacked by a rhino. Bora died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from Sunday night.
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from Sunday night.
india news

News updates from HT: Rain predicted over northwest India from February 3-6

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:54 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from Sunday night. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)(HT Photo)
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from Sunday night. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)(HT Photo)
india news

Rain, thunderstorms likely over northwest India from February 3 to 6

By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers is likely over the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India during February 3 to 6 with maximum intensity on February 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House to attend the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, during the Budget Session 2021, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI File Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House to attend the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, during the Budget Session 2021, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI File Photo )
india news

India has big role to play in new world order emerging after Covid-19: PM Modi

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that unlike in the past, "we are not going to be a mute spectator".
READ FULL STORY
Close
"‘Prabuddha Bharata’ is a special journal, closely associated with Swami Vivekananda himself," PM Modi had tweeted on Friday. (PTI file photo)
"‘Prabuddha Bharata’ is a special journal, closely associated with Swami Vivekananda himself," PM Modi had tweeted on Friday. (PTI file photo)
india news

PM Modi to address 125th anniversary celebrations of ‘Prabuddha Bharata’ journal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:14 AM IST
'Prabuddha Bharata' is a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order which was started by Swami Vivekananda. It has been in publication since 1896 and carries articles on social sciences and humanities comprising historical, psychological, cultural and social sciences themes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel at Red Fort on Saturday. Security has been tightened after violence at the historic site on Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
Security personnel at Red Fort on Saturday. Security has been tightened after violence at the historic site on Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
india news

R-Day violence: 84 arrested, forensics team collects samples from Red Fort

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:54 AM IST
The police have conducted multiple raids in Punjab and its crime branch has received 1,700 mobile clips and CCTV footage from the public of the Republic Day violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Mann ki Baat on Sunday, (ANI File Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Mann ki Baat on Sunday, (ANI File Photo )
india news

PM Modi to address nation on 2021’s first Mann Ki Baat programme today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:48 AM IST
The Mann Ki Baat programme will air live on All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi mobile app at 11am. Akashvani will broadcast it in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Explosives experts of the National Security Guard look for remnants of the ammonium nitrate-based bomb that went off near the Israel embassy in Delhi on Friday(HT Photo )
Explosives experts of the National Security Guard look for remnants of the ammonium nitrate-based bomb that went off near the Israel embassy in Delhi on Friday(HT Photo )
india news

Iran link emerges in Israel embassy attack probe despite false flags: Cops

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:02 AM IST
The low-intensity bomb that went off near the Israel embassy in Delhi may have been put together by an amateur, possibly guided by a cyber handler abroad, counter-terror officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child being vaccinated for polio in India.(Representative Photo)
A child being vaccinated for polio in India.(Representative Photo)
india news

Three-day polio vaccination drive to begin from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:27 AM IST
India achieved the status of a polio-free country a decade ago; the last case was detected in Howrah in January 13, 2011. The health ministry said that pulse polio immunization will be taken up on January 31, February 1 and 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom(PTI)
Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom(PTI)
india news

LIVE: Cinema halls, theatres can now operate with 100% capacity, says govt

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Security personnel at Singhu border during the farmers protest against farm laws, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel at Singhu border during the farmers protest against farm laws, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Haryana Congress to begin peace march in support of protesters

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:19 AM IST
The protest against the three news farms laws passed by the parliament in September has entered day 67. The Union home ministry on Saturday had temporarily suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders till 11pm tonight.
READ FULL STORY
Farmers protest against farm laws during tractor rally on 72nd Republic Day at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers protest against farm laws during tractor rally on 72nd Republic Day at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

No question of closing door on talks with govt over farm laws: Farm union

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:02 AM IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned attempts of the police to weaken the agitation by "unlawful use of security forces."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP