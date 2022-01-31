India fighting Covid-19 third wave with great success: PM

New Delhi: India is fighting the pandemic’s third wave with “great success,” with around 4.5 crore children receiving their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and one crore people being administered a third precautionary dose within a few weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India is fighting with great success the new wave of corona. It is also a matter of pride that till now about four and a half crore children have been administered the (first) dose of corona vaccine,” the Prime Minister said. “This means that about 60% of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies.”

“Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precautionary dose as well. This trust of our countrymen on the indigenous vaccine is our great strength,” Modi said in the 85th episode of his Mann ki Baat programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decline in the rate of increase in fresh Covid-19 cases is a “very positive sign,” he said. “People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained — this is the wish of every countryman.”

The Prime Minister spoke about the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi observed on January 30, and said the day reminds everyone about the teachings of the Father of the Nation. He also referred to the installation of a digital statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate.

He also talked about the merging of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial. “There were tears in the eyes of many countrymen and martyr families on this emotional occasion,” he said. Modi urged people to visit the memorial with their families whenever they get an opportunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi also talked about the “unsung heroes who have done extraordinary deeds in ordinary circumstances” who received the prestigious Padma awards this year. He asked countrymen to discuss the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Puraskar at their homes.

“These awards are given to the children who have rendered courageous and inspirational work at a young age. We all must highlight about these children in our homes. Our children will also get inspiration from this and the enthusiasm to bring glory to the country will be awakened in them,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that more than one crore children have sent him their ‘mann ki baat’ not just from across the country but also from abroad as a part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava celebration on the occasion of India’s 75th year of Independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While discussing a postcard from a girl named Navya from Uttar Pradesh, who had said she wants to see an India free of corruption by 2047, Modi said that corruption is like a “termite” that makes the country hollow.

“Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? All of us countrymen, today’s youth have to do this work together, as soon as possible, and for this it is very important that we give priority to our duties. Where duty is felt, duty is paramount, corruption cannot even think of entering there,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also discussed the role of leaders including Madan Mohan Malviya, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Rabindranath Tagore in the field of education.

Modi also mentioned the recently deceased tigress known as Collarwali, who died at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh earlier this month after birthing 29 cubs. He mentioned Virat, who made his 13th and final appearance at the Republic Day parade as the horse of the commandant of the elite President’s Bodyguard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}