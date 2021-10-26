Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India first Asian country to have two container-based hospitals: Health minister
india news

India first Asian country to have two container-based hospitals: Health minister

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted some of the key features of PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi a day earlier.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses a press conference on PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, in New Delhi, Tuesday.(PTI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 05:23 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the government is working with a ‘saturation approach’ for affordable and quality healthcare. Addressing a press conference, Mandaviya highlighted some of the key features of PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi a day earlier.

The minister said 134 different types of tests will be done for free at the district level under the new programme to save costs and reduce inconvenience for poor people. He further stated that two container-based hospitals will be kept ready at all times which can be swiftly mobilised by rail or air to respond to any calamity across the country.

The pan-India Health Infrastructure Scheme aims to provide a fillip to India's capacity to address emergent Public Health issues, which, according to the government, will bring about a “paradigm shift” in India’s healthcare infrastructure. Mandaviya said that the scheme will provide primary, secondary, tertiary, digital and resilient healthcare systems that will equip the country to face the challenges of pandemics in the future.

RELATED STORIES

“The poorest person is today getting the same quality healthcare as others in premier hospitals through Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY”, he added.

The minister informed that 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres will be set up, of which around 79,000 are already functioning. He opined that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has provided India with the opportunity to boost healthcare facilities including laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic facilities at all levels of healthcare. Mandaviya stated that the government is working to ensure that every district has at least one medical college.

“This will also build a trained frontline health workforce to respond to any public health emergency”, the Union Health Minister added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mansukh mandaviya union ministry of health and family welfare aayushman bharat
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: NCB's Wankhede refutes NCP leader Malik's allegations

Manipuri film Eigi Kona gets Rajat Kamal Award

Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off maiden Shillong-Dibrugarh direct flight

Mandaviya to meet health ministers of states tomorrow. Here's what's on agenda
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP