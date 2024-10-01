India, France discuss Rafale Marine jets, Scorpene submarines

NEW DELHI: India’s plans to acquire Rafale Marine combat jets and additional Scorpene submarines as well as the Ukraine conflict figured in National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s talks with top French officials in Paris. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also called on French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed PM Modi’s greetings. (X/IndiaembFrance)

Doval is in France for the bilateral strategic dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, the French president’s diplomatic advisor. He also met French armed forces minister Sébastien Lecornu and President Emmanuel Macron.

The Indian embassy in Paris said in a post on X that the dialogue between Doval and Lecornu “aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation and advancing space collaboration” but did not give details. They also shared “insights on the evolving international geopolitical landscape”, the embassy said.

In a separate post, Lecornu said that he and Doval discussed “our bilateral defence cooperation: Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space”. He added they also discussed the “international situation, especially in Ukraine”.

The Indian side is currently engaged in negotiations with the French government for acquiring 26 Rafale Marine jets for the Indian Navy. Some of these jets, the naval variant of the Rafale jet already in service with the Indian Air Force, will be deployed on an aircraft carrier. The two sides have been engaged in commercial discussions on the jet deal for more than a year.

India is also eyeing an order for three additional Kalvari-class submarines, a variant of the French Scorpene submarine. The Indian Navy has already acquired six submarines of this class.

The main objective of Doval’s visit was the bilateral strategic dialogue, the first major engagement between the two countries since Macron visited India in January to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

Doval and Bonne led the strategic dialogue, which “anchors the India-France strategic partnership of great trust and comfort, and high ambitions and responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, and from cyber to space”, the Indian embassy said in a post on X without giving details.

Doval subsequently met Macron and reiterated India’s commitment to implement the “Horizon 2047 roadmap” with France. This is a framework for close cooperation in a range of strategic areas up to the year 2047.

Doval also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to the French leader. Macron “stressed the value of India-France efforts to advance peace and address global challenges” and “appreciated PM Modi’s initiatives” in this regard, the Indian embassy said.

France is among India’s closest strategic partners in the West and has been a key supplier of sophisticated military hardware. The two sides have also stepped up their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.