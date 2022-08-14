‘India gained independence with us…’: Imran Khan praises India, again. Watch

Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, vented out his frustration against the Shehbaz Sharif government yet again by showering praise on India. “If India, that gained independence with us, can frame its foreign policy to suit the needs of its people and ensure self-reliance, then who are these people…who say ‘beggars are not choosers’,” the cricketer-turned-politician can be heard saying in a video of a mega event in Lahore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the event on Saturday, Khan was referring to India’s stance on purchase of oil from Russia despite pressure from the West amid the Ukraine war. “The US told India to not buy oil from Russia. India is a strategic ally of the US. We (Pakistan) don’t have any alliance with the US,” Khan said at the event.

He was referring to S Jaishankar’s remarks a couple of months ago about Europe’s reliance on Russian energy when he was asked - during a foreign visit - about India’s decision to continue to buy oil after the war in Ukraine had started. “They (the West) squeeze every other source and then ask us not to be dependent on Russia,” S Jaishankar was heard saying in a clip played out by Imran Khan. India's foreign minister had drawn praise for the remark at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comment was played up in Lahore amid a political row. "We had spoken to Russia about buying cheaper oil but this government has no courage to say no to the US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery,” Khan said slamming his country’s government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is not the first time that Khan has lauded India amid attacks on Shehbaz Sharif, who formed the government after the collapse of the Imran Khan government following a no-confidence vote.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON