India, Germany agree to deepen defence ties

India and Germany on Wednesday signed a defence industrial cooperation roadmap to promote joint development and co-production of weapons and systems and bolster the bilateral military relationship, during talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (2nd R) with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius (C) at the TKMS (ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems) submarine shipyard, in Kiel, northern Germany (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The two ministers discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, especially in the field of niche technologies. They also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation as a key pillar of the strategic partnership,” the Indian defence ministry said.

Singh arrived in Berlin on Tuesday for a three-day visit aimed at bolstering the India-Germany bilateral military relationship, focusing on strengthening defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.

An “Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training” was also signed during the meeting between the two leaders. Singh described his visit “as a symbol of deep friendship, synergy and trust.”

“Delighted to meet Mr Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence, Germany in Berlin. Exchanged views on a wide range of issues including deepening our defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges...” he wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the meeting, Singh noted that the recent India-EU Security and Defence Partnership marked a significant step in deepening the collective engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the meeting, Singh noted that the recent India-EU Security and Defence Partnership marked a significant step in deepening the collective engagement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON