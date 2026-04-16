India and Germany will bolster cooperation in defence, green hydrogen, renewable energy and critical technologies against a backdrop of geopolitical churn and disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

India, Germany expand defence, hydrogen, tech cooperation

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This was among the outcomes of India-Germany foreign office consultations co-chaired by foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Germany’s state secretary of the foreign ministry, Géza Andreas von Geyr, in Berlin on Tuesday. Misri also met German foreign minister Johann Wadephul.

The consultations were an opportunity for the two sides to review bilateral relations and explore avenues to deepen their strategic partnership, the external affairs ministry said in a readout. They also discussed the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

After a comprehensive review of India-Germany relations, including trade, security, technology, sustainable development and mobility, the two sides agreed to deepen and diversify collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, defence, industrial collaboration, digital governance, renewable energy, green hydrogen, innovation, and development cooperation in third countries, the readout said.

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{{^usCountry}} Misri also interacted with senior foreign policy experts, MPs and senior officials of the federal and state governments of Germany at the Körber Foundation. His visit, part of a tour that also took him to France, followed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s trip to India in January. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Misri also interacted with senior foreign policy experts, MPs and senior officials of the federal and state governments of Germany at the Körber Foundation. His visit, part of a tour that also took him to France, followed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s trip to India in January. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The visit helped advance cooperation in priority areas and explore outcomes for the next India-Germany inter-governmental consultations later this year, the readout said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visit helped advance cooperation in priority areas and explore outcomes for the next India-Germany inter-governmental consultations later this year, the readout said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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