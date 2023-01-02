India gets its first IVF mobile unit for animals

India on Sunday got its first In vitro fertilization (IVF) mobile unit for animals in Gujarat's Amreli. The mobile IVF lab was inaugurated by union minister Purushottam Rupala.

According to the minister, the IVF mobile van was "dedicated in a joint venture of the Government of India and Amar Dairy."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is India's first IVF mobile unit. With the help of this unit, the work of providing IVF technology to the cattle rearers of Amreli has started from today,” Rupala added.

Also read: TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat police for 3rd time in a month: Report

Here are some pictures of the IVF mobile unit:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the IVF is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility and assist with the conception of a child. In animals, it is an advanced reproductive technology for the multiplication of superior female germplasm at a higher rate.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON