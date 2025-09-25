'India growing despite global distractions': PM Modi makes self-reliance pitch amid tariff, H-1B concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's economic growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainties and pushed for India becoming self-reliant during his address at the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025. PM Modi at the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

In his address, PM Modi talked about the importance of ‘Make in India’ initiative and said that every product that can be manufactured within the country should be made here. He said that the government is putting a lot of effort in that direction, including decriminalisation of several rules under which, cases were filed against people for making even smallest of mistakes in business.

India aims to make “chips to ships” in the country, he said.

Talking about how the government is supporting small-scale entrepreneurs, Modi said that around 25 lakh sellers and service providers are providing supplies to the government through the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal.

“These are small shopkeepers and traders who can sell their products to the government… In earlier governments, this was impossible to even consider, but today even a small shopkeeper is selling their goods through this portal… India is moving forward to achieve its goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047',” he said.

‘India’s defence forces want swadeshi'

The Prime Minister also emphasised that India's defence forces want ‘swadeshi’ and that they want to decrease dependency on other countries.

“We are developing a vibrant defence sector in India. We are building such ecosystem where every part of our weapons has 'Made in India' inscribed on them. Uttar Pradesh is playing a big role in this,” Modi said.

"Soon, production of AK-203 rifle will begin from a factory set up with Russia's help. A defence corridor is also being set up in Uttar Pradesh. Production of several weapons, including BrahMos missiles has already started," he added.

This year, Russia is participating in the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show as the partner country. PM Modi said that Russia's participation means that with this trade show, India is “strengthening the time-tested partnership” with Russia.

The Prime Minister's push for self-reliance comes amid some global trade barriers India is facing, such as steep tariffs by the United States and President Donald Trump’s H-1B visa fee hike.