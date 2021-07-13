Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / India has administered at least 380 million Covid vaccine doses till now
India has administered at least 380 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Monday, 381,104,836 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,703,423 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Beneficiaries get vaccinated against Covid-19 at Dahisar Jumbo Vaccination Centre in Mumbai on Monday, July 12. (HT photo)

India had administered at least 380 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, July 12, even as the tussle over Kanwar Yatra continued, with experts warning that allowing the pilgrimage could spark a possible third wave.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Monday, 381,104,836 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,703,423 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,661,804 were given the first dose while 140,806 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 114,134,915 persons across the country have received their first dose and 3,888,828 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 5 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-45 age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

With 31,443 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded the lowest daily cases in 118 days, said the Union health ministry.

India’s active caseload is at 431,315, the lowest in 109 days. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,063,720 people have recovered and 49,007 recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

