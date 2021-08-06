Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / India has administered at least 490 million Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

India has administered at least 490 million Covid vaccine doses till now

by 7pm on Thursday, 494,558,204 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,029,573 doses were administered on the day. Of these, 3,713,231 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,316,342 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Beneficiaries wait to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Kochi. (File photo)

India had administered at least 490 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, August 5, even as Delhi said it will have over 37,000 dedicated beds in hospitals, Covid care centres and facilities in the event of another wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 494,558,204 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,029,573 doses were administered on the day. Of these, 3,713,231 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,316,342 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7pm.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,726,494 were given the first dose while 481,823 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 169,268,754 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 10,772,537 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Also Read | Johnson & Johnson applies for approval of its single-dose Covid vaccine in India

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

On Friday, As many as 44,643 fresh Covid cases were registered in India in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative tally to 31,856,757. This is the third straight day when the country saw more than 40,000 new cases being registered, while there has been a rise in over 2,000 cases from Thursday’s figures when 42,982 were recorded.

