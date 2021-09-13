India has administered at least 738 million Covid vaccine doses till now

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By 7am on Sunday, 738,207,378 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 7,286,883 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:13 AM IST
A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of Covid vaccine at a camp in Chennai on September 12. (AFP)

India had administered at least 738 million Covid vaccine doses by Sunday, September 12. By the day, the Centre has provided 722,117,085 vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories. Another 5,756,240 doses are in the pipeline. As many as 51,666,835 balance and unutilized doses were still available with states and UTs as on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, by 7am on Sunday, 738,207,378 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 7,286,883 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 296,771,856 people have been given the first dose while 42,838,102 have got their second shot as well.

Also Watch| 'No room for complacency': PM reviews Covid situation as third wave threat looms

Among the healthcare workers, 10,363,703 have been given the first dose while 8,587,937 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,336,456 have got their first dose and 13,991,469 have got their second dose too.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), there are three states and an equal number of Union territories (UT) where 100 per cent eligible population (18 years and above) has been vaccinated with at least the first dose.

All adults in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have got their first dose at least.

