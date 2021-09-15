Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has administered close to 760 million Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

India has administered close to 760 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Tuesday, 758,199,331 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,472,356 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 09:25 AM IST
A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Noida on September 2. (HT archive)

India had administered close to 760 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, September 14.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 758,199,331 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,472,356 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 305,859,611 people have been given the first dose while 46,945,312 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,365,012 have been given the first dose while 8,626,343 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,339,398 have got their first dose and 14,153,295 have got their second dose too.

Meanwhile, this month, hospitals run by the Delhi government will create 640 paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) beds, while those run by the Centre, the municipal corporations and private bodies will add another 263 such beds under the government’s plan to prepare for a possible third wave of the pandemic. These will be part of a total of 2,328 beds for children created across hospitals, said a Delhi government order.

The country reported 27,176 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the government statement on Wednesday.

