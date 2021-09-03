India has administered nearly 670 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered close to 670 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, September 2. The government said the second wave isn’t yet over, as the high number of cases in Kerala show. The Union health ministry also reiterated that all mass gatherings should be discouraged ahead of the upcoming festive season. It said only the fully vaccinated should attend such events, and only if it was absolutely essential to do so.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 669,835,708 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 6,470,901 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 4,548,047 were given as the first dose while 1,922,854 got their second dose.

In the 18-45 age group, 3,322,853 were given the first dose while 1,042,764 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 263,216,729 people have been given the first dose while 30,957,208 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,359,871 have been given the first dose while 8,429,717 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,327,131 have got their first dose and 13,385,387 have got their second dose too.

India reported 45,352 fresh cases, 34,791 recoveries and 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, Kerala contributed 32,097. The total death toll in the country reached 439,895. Of the 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 188 deaths, Maharashtra logged 55, and the remaining 123 fatalities are from the rest of the states.