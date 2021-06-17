India has administered over 265 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India has administered over 265 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday, June 16. The Centre defended its decision to keep a long gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine despite new evidence that shows that the second shot needs to be given sooner for better protection from the prevalent Delta variant.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said the decision was taken in a transparent manner based on scientific data.

Meanwhile, by Wednesday 7pm, 265,317,472 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 10,087,937 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 7,017,515 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 16,955,109 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,936,126 have got their second dose too.

Also Read | Why the second wave may not hurt Narendra Modi politically

In the 45-60-year age group, 77,884,703 people have got their first dose and another 12,292,589 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 63,522,368 people have been administered their first dose while 20,446,074 have had their second dose as well.

In the 18-45 year age group, 2,067,085 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine and 67,447 got their second dose on Tuesday and cumulatively, 47,206,953 of this age group have had their first dose while 968,098 have got their second dose as well across the country.

As many as 3,262,233 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 2,905,658 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 356,575 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

On Thursday, India saw 67,208 fresh cases and 2,330 deaths, according to the health ministry update. With this, the country’s tally stands at 29,700,313, and the death toll was at 381,903.