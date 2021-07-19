Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through Covax: WHO
india news

India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through Covax: WHO

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional director of WHO South East Asia said that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through Covax.
ANI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 10:55 PM IST
In June, US biotechnology company Moderna announced that India has granted permission for its Covid-19 vaccine to be imported into the country for restricted use in an emergency situation.(AFP)

The Government of India is holding discussions with Covid-19 manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer over several issues including indemnity waiver, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said on Friday.

Earlier, Dr VK Paul told ANI that government is in touch with the companies and holding discussions, "We are in touch with them. We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution on contractual and commitments issues. This process is ongoing."

Keeping in view of the above developments, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional director of World Health Organisation (WHO) South East Asia told ANI that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through Covax."

In June, US biotechnology company Moderna announced that India has granted permission for its Covid-19 vaccine to be imported into the country for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Pfizer has not even applied for an emergency use authorisation in the country.

Moderna and Pfizer had sought indemnity which would ensure that they can't be booked in case of any adverse effect of the vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus moderna vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP