Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has been 'very supportive of Sri Lanka': Foreign minister after stir peaks
india news

India has been 'very supportive of Sri Lanka': Foreign minister after stir peaks

Sri Lanka crisis:  Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace was breached while PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's house was set ablaze. 
Protestors participate in an anti-government demonstration outside the President's office in Colombo on July 9, 2022.  (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 01:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India has always been "very supportive of Sri Lanka", foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, a day after the island nation saw the protests against economic crisis reaching a peak. "We have been very supportive of Sri Lanka. We are trying to help and we are always very helpful where they are concerned. They are right now working through their problems, so we have to wait and see what they do," S Jaishankar told reporters in Kerala.

On being asked if there was a refugee crisis due to the challenges being faced by the neighbour country, he said: "There is no refugee crisis."

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sri lanka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP