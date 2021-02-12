India has not conceded any territory to China along LAC, says defence ministry

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of ceding Indian territory to the Chinese and raised questions over the agreement with China for disengagement of troops in Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh, the ministry of defence issued a strongly-worded statement on Friday.

The defence ministry said India has not conceded any territory as a result of the agreement finalised with China and added that the effective safeguarding of country's national interest and territory in the eastern Ladakh sector has taken place because the government reposed full faith in the capabilities of the armed forces.

"India has not conceded any territory as a result of this agreement. On the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for LAC (Line of Actual Control) and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also asserted that India has persistently maintained the right to patrol up to Finger 8, including in the current understanding with China.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had informed Parliament on Thursday that India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the north and south bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

Singh had said that China will pull back its troops to the east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong lake and the Indian Army will be based at its permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region.