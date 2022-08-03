Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel

India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 04:23 AM IST
India raised the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne.
India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel (HT File/Representational image)
Reuters |

India has increased tax on locally produced crude oil and cut export taxes on jet fuel and diesel, according to a government notification on Tuesday.

India raised the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne, while cutting export taxes on jet fuel to zero from 4 rupees per litre and diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 11 rupees per litre. ($1 = 78.4900 Indian rupees).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel price
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP