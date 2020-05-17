e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India hopes Afghan political deal will end externally sponsored terrorism

India hopes Afghan political deal will end externally sponsored terrorism

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal on Sunday after months of political discord triggered by last year’s disputed presidential election.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 20:30 IST
Rezaul H Laskar | Posted by Arpan Rai
Rezaul H Laskar | Posted by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R) and his rival Abdullah Abdullah (L) interact with eachother ahead of signing a power-sharing deal agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R) and his rival Abdullah Abdullah (L) interact with eachother ahead of signing a power-sharing deal agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. (AFP)
         

India on Sunday said it hoped the deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah will lead to fresh efforts for peace in the war-torn country and an end to externally sponsored terror.

While calling for an immediate ceasefire to bolster the Afghan peace process, a statement issued by the external affairs ministry expressed deep concern at the enhanced violence and terrorism in Afghanistan.

Ghani and Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal on Sunday after months of political discord triggered by last year’s disputed presidential election. The final result of the election was announced only in February and both leaders had claimed victory.

A statement issued by the external affairs ministry welcomed the political agreement concluded in Kabul and said: “India hopes the Political Agreement and creation of the High Council of National Reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence.”

India, the statement added, has “consistently supported inclusive governance, national unity, strong institutions, constitutional order, rights of all sections of society and the territorial integrity of Afghanistan”.

It added, “The continuing and enhanced violence and terror in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. India calls for an immediate ceasefire and assistance to the people of Afghanistan to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from Covid-19.”

The Indian government has been watching with growing concern both a spike in violence in Afghanistan and the role being given to Pakistan in the US efforts to implement a deal with the Taliban. These concerns were conveyed to the US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, when he recently visited New Delhi.

Khalilzad called on India to engage with the Taliban, though people familiar with developments said the government is yet to decide on this issue.

According to the final result of the Afghan election announced in February. Ghani was declared president by the Election Commission after securing a slightly higher percentage of votes than Abdullah.

Abdullah will now lead the High Council of National Reconciliation with executive authority and his team will have a 50% share in the cabinet.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In