India, Hungary agree to mutually recognise vaccine certificates; Serbia follows

Hungary and Serbia agreed for mutual recognition of India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate, informed ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. He said that the recognition of the vaccination certificates will cater to help people move across countries for education, business, tourism, and other things in the post-pandemic world.

"Yet another country recognizes India's vaccination certificate! Traditional friendship with Serbia translates into mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates!" Bagchi said in a tweet.

While in another tweet, Bagchi wrote, "Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates begins! India and Hungary agree to recognise each other's Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Will facilitate mobility for education, business, tourism, and beyond."

The developments come a day after the UK government decided to remove the requirement of mandatory quarantine for vaccinated Indian passengers.

"No quarantine for Indian travellers to the UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India said in a tweet.

