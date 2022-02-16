India in talks with several airlines to help its citizens fly out of Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities are in talks with several airlines on increasing the number of flights from Ukraine to facilitate Indians wishing to leave the eastern European nation amid tensions over a Russian troop build-up.

The increase in flights is meant to cater primarily to Indian students, who have been asked to consider leaving Ukraine in view of the uncertainty there.

Discussions are currently underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

“We are aware that many Indian students are currently in Ukraine, and their families are anxious about them, particularly about getting flights to India,” one of the persons said.

Control rooms are being established in the Indian embassy in Kiev and in the external affairs ministry to respond to queries of Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India.

The Indian embassy in Kiev had on Tuesday asked Indians in Ukraine, especially students, to consider leaving and to avoid non-essential travel within the country amid persisting fears of an invasion.

The embassy is monitoring developments to cope with all contingencies.

There are more than 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, including professionals, businessmen and some 18,000 students. Some students have expressed concern about all flights to India being fully booked till next week and an increase in air fares because of the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called on the government to facilitate the evacuation of Indians, especially students, from Ukraine.

“Indian students are facing difficulties in leaving the country following the Indian government’s advisory to return to India temporarily. Flights booked are being cancelled while many others are unable to afford tickets back home as the air tickets prices are soaring,” she tweeted.

The advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kiev on Tuesday said: “In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily.”

The advisory called on Indians to keep the embassy informed about the “status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach them when required”.

The people cited above said there are currently no plans to evacuate Indians from Ukraine or to reduce the country’s diplomatic presence in Kiev.

The US has claimed Russia has amassed more than 130,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, and American officials have repeatedly said in recent days that an invasion could happen as early as this week.

Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to their bases after completing drills, but the move was greeted with scepticism by the NATO and the US, which said such claims would need to be verified.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that it remains to be seen whether there has been a Russian withdrawal. “So far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military build-up,” he said.

India has so far refrained from criticising Russia’s actions along the border with Ukraine in view of the close strategic relations between New Delhi and Moscow. It has pushed for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine through sustained diplomatic efforts.

