Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India in touch with ‘various stakeholders’ in Afghanistan: MEA
india news

India in touch with ‘various stakeholders’ in Afghanistan: MEA

The move marks a significant shift from India’s long-standing position of not engaging with the Afghan Taliban and comes at a time when key world powers are veering round to the position that the Taliban will play some part in any future dispensation in Kabul.
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:05 PM IST
India on Thursday said the country is in contact with authorities in Afghanistan in an attempt to work for the development and reconstruction of the war-torn country. (Image used for representation). (AFP PHOTO.)

India on Thursday said it is in touch with “various stakeholders” in Afghanistan in order to work for the long-term goal of development and reconstruction of the war-torn country.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was responding to questions at a weekly news briefing on Hindustan Times’ report on India opening channels of communication with Taliban factions and leaders for the first time, and whether there had been a shift in India’s policy on Afghanistan.

Bagchi declined to comment on the HT report but said: “We are in touch with various stakeholders...in pursuance of our long-term commitment towards development and reconstruction of Afghanistan.”

Describing India’s relations with Afghanistan as historical and multifaceted, he added: “We have been engaging with Afghans across ethnicities. As a friendly neighbour, we are concerned about peace and security in Afghanistan and the region. We support all peace initiatives and have been engaged with several stakeholders, including regional countries.”

Bagchi noted that external affairs minister S Jaishankar had virtually participated in the inaugural ceremony for the intra-Afghan talks in Doha last September, while a senior official delegation had attended the same talks.

The intra-Afghan talks marked the first time that Indian officials were present in the same venue as a Taliban delegation.

Bagchi further said there were “visits by multiple Afghan leaders to India” in the recent past, and the Indian side had made official visits to Kabul.

HT reported on Tuesday that India had for the first time opened channels of communication with Afghan Taliban factions and leaders, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, against the backdrop of the rapid drawdown of US forces from Afghanistan.

The move marks a significant shift from India’s long-standing position of not engaging with the Afghan Taliban and comes at a time when key world powers are veering round to the position that the Taliban will play some part in any future dispensation in Kabul.

The external affairs pointperson for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, joint secretary JP Singh, visited Kabul last month for meetings with the Afghan leadership. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval made a two-day visit to Kabul in January, becoming the first senior Indian official to travel to Afghanistan since the peace process began last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP