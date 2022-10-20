India ‘indispensable partner’ for stability in South Asia: US general

India is an “indispensable partner and leader” for advancing stability across South Asia and the greater Indian Ocean region, a top US general said on Thursday as the two countries concluded a joint exercise.

Major General Christopher McPhillips, director of strategic planning and policy at US Indo-Pacific Command, was speaking after the militaries of both nations conducted the ‘Tiger Triumph’ humanitarian assistance exercise at India’s Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

The three-day exercise was a tabletop simulation during which Indian and US, military and diplomatic, representatives coordinated a joint response to provide disaster relief services to a notional third country hit by a super-cyclone.

“India is an indispensable partner and leader in advancing stability and security throughout South Asia and the greater Indian Ocean Region,” McPhillips said.

“I am encouraged by the team’s work on increasing interoperability and exercising bilateral agreements to develop and validate a multinational command and control model for humanitarian assistance in this region,” he said.

The ‘Tiger Triumph’ exercise was the second collaboration between the Indian and US militaries to coordinate disaster relief in the region. The first such exercise – also conducted at Visakhapatnam – was held over nine days in November 2019 and featured more than 500 US Marines and sailors, with approximately 1,200 Indian sailors, soldiers, and airmen.

This year’s exercise involved 50 combined participants, and was focused on staff planning, with an emphasis on processes for streamlining diplomatic, operational and logistical coordination, according to a US readout.

“Tiger Triumph is a perfect illustration of how the US and India are working together to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific,” said Jennifer Larson, US consul general in Hyderabad.

“With climate change threatening to increase the frequency of extreme weather events around the world, the US recognises India’s unique role as a regional leader with the capacity to assist other countries in need. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration and deepening our ability to work side-by-side in the region,” Larson said.

Tiger Triumph marked the third time in 2022 when the Indian and US militaries worked together in Visakhapatnam. In February, the US joined India and more than 30 other countries for India’s bi-annual Milan exercise – the first time the US participated in the drill.

In August, the USS Frank Cable visited Visakhapatnam, during which American sailors joined Indian counterparts for briefings.