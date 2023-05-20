Fourth edition of Indo-Indonesia bilateral exercise concludes in South China sea. Top points

The fourth edition of the Indo-Indonesia bilateral exercise Samudra Shakti-23 concluded in the South China Sea on Friday. The ministry of defense in a statement on Saturday informed that the sea phase, held from Wednesday to Friday (May 17-19), witnessed the participation of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvette Indian navy ship (INS) Kavaratti with integral Chetak helicopter and a dornier maritime patrol aircraft.

Here are the top points about the bilateral exercise:

The Harbour phase comprised of cross deck visits, professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports fixtures.(PIB)

1. From Indonesian navy, KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda with integral helicopter panther and a CN 235 maritime patrol aircraft participated in the exercise.

2. The exercise was held from May 14-19 to promote jointness and mutual cooperation between both navies

3. The six-day joint exercise involved various tactical manoeuvres, weapon firings, helicopter operations, air defence and anti-submarine warfare techniques in order to enhance interoperability between the two navies, the defense ministry said.

4. The sea phase was preceded by a fruitful harbour phase which saw professional interactions, table top exercises and sports exchanges.

5. The successful completion of exercise Samudra Shakti-23, illustrated the strong partnership between India and Indonesia and reaffirmed the commitment of both navies to promote “peace and stability” in the region through cooperative engagements, the statement added.

