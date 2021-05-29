Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘India is infamous’: Nath stokes new row with remark
india news

‘India is infamous’: Nath stokes new row with remark

Nath’s remarks evoked a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging All India Congress Committee chief Sonia Gandhi to sack the Congress leader from the party.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 02:40 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath(ANI File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath stoked another controversy on Friday after he said that India is not a great but “infamous country” while criticising the central government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mera Bharat mahan nahi hai, badnam hai (My country is not great but infamous). The whole world is looking at the worst condition of Covid-19 in India. Indians, who are working in the US are facing discrimination. A person told me that the people in New York are afraid of sitting in taxis driven by Indians,” the former chief minister added.

Nath’s remarks evoked a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging All India Congress Committee chief Sonia Gandhi to sack the Congress leader from the party.

“Kamal Nath has lost his mental balance and he has no right to call himself a citizen of India. AICC president Sonia Gandhi should sack him from the party,” the chief minister said.

An FIR was recently registered against Nath for allegedly maligning the image of India internationally by referring to the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus as the “Indian variant” and claiming that it was responsible for the second wave of the pandemic.

