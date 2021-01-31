India is more than just a political or territorial entity, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday India as a country is more than just a political or territorial entity. "Those who understand Bharat are aware that it is beyond just political or territorial entity," PM Modi said.

"Swami Vivekananda saw India as a cultural consciousness that has been living and breathing for centuries, an India that only emerges stronger after every challenge despite contrary predictions," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing an event on the 125th anniversary celebrations of the ‘Prabuddha Bharata’ journal. The event was being organised by the Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati in Uttarakhand, the PMO said.

PM Modi said Swami Vivekananda named the journal as Prabuddha Bharata to manifest spirit of India as "he wanted to create awakened India".

"‘Prabuddha Bharata’ is a special journal, closely associated with Swami Vivekananda himself. At around 3 PM tomorrow, 31st January, will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of this iconic journal,” PM Modi had said on Twitter on Saturday.

'Prabuddha Bharata' is a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order, which was started by Swami Vivekananda. It has been in publication since 1896 and carries articles on social sciences and humanities comprising historical, psychological, cultural and social sciences themes. Swami Vireshananda has been the editor of the journal since August last year.

