India is on side of peace: Jaishankar on Ukraine

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that India is on the side of peace in the Ukraine conflict and will remain there; it is on the side that respects the United Nations charter and its founding principles; on the side that calls for diplomacy and dialogue; and on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at escalating costs of food, fuel and fertilisers.

“It is therefore in our collective interest to work constructively, both within the United Nations and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict,” Jaishankar told the assembly.

Calling the current multilateral structure “anachronistic and ineffective”, Jaishankar said: “It is also perceived as deeply unfair, denying entire continents and regions a voice in a forum that deliberates their future.”

During his address, Jaishankar also touched upon the needs of the Global South, and used the UNGA perch to speak about India’s post-Independence journey, and the arrival of a “new India” under Narendra Modi and his five pledges for 2047.

Shortly before his UNGA address, Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, and discussed bilateral cooperation, G20 and the situation in Ukraine, shortly before addressing the United Nations General Assembly late on Saturday, in a week that has been dominated by the theme of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

While Lavrov and Jaishankar met on Thursday as a part of the BRICS ministerial along with their counterparts from China, Brazil and South Africa, Saturday’s meeting was the first high-level bilateral engagement between the two sides after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this was “not the era of war” during their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting: “A wide-ranging conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov at #UNGA 77. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms.”

PM Modi’s comments have drawn accolades in the West and were quoted by French President Emmanuel Macron during his UNGA address.

On Ukraine, during the discussion at the UN Security Council over the week, Jaishankar reiterated India’s principled position in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities and return to diplomacy and dialogue. But he went further by saying that the nuclear issue was “of particular anxiety” — Putin has issued a not-so-subtle nuclear threat and announced additional mobilisation in response to military setbacks in Ukraine — and the consequences of the war for the global south.

India had then termed the trajectory of the conflict as a “matter of profound concern for the international community”, called the future outlook “even more disturbing”, and pointed to the war’s impact on the global south.

Jaishankar said: “In a globalised world, the impact of the conflict is being felt even in distant regions. We have all experienced its consequences in terms of surging costs and actual shortages of food grains, fertilisers and fuel. On this score too, there are good grounds to be worried about what awaits us. The global south, especially, is feeling the pain very acutely.”

