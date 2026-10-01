‘India is proud of Captain Machchhar’: PM Modi hails flydubai pilot, hopes for his speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, who was the pilot that was stabbed during an alteraction which sparked a major airline scare in West Asia.

Smit Machchhar foiled his co-pilot's attempt to crash a Flydubai plane.

Machchhar, an Indian pilot, was stabbed by his co-pilot during a physical altercation in the cockpit. The fight in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 Max B flydubai plane resulted in a sudden plunge of 14,300 feet in roughly 30 seconds over northern Saudi Arabia.

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The plane broadcast a hijack alert and diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely.

Deep Dive What actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the flydubai flight incident? Captain Smit Machchhar fought back against his co-pilot who stabbed him, managed to open the cockpit door, and allowed passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing a potential crash. What was the immediate response of passengers during the flydubai flight emergency? Passengers reacted by attempting to open the cockpit door, and once inside, they overpowered the co-pilot who was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's controls. Why did the flydubai flight FZ1073 experience a sudden descent? The flight experienced a sudden descent due to the co-pilot attacking Captain Machchhar, which caused a drastic loss of altitude before the aircraft was stabilized by intervening passengers and additional pilots.

Taking to X, PM Modi hailed the effort and wished a speedy recovery for the Indian pilot.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," the prime minister wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also credited the wounded Indian captain with fighting back and opening the cockpit door so that passengers and crew could overpower the attacker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also credited the wounded Indian captain with fighting back and opening the cockpit door so that passengers and crew could overpower the attacker. {{/usCountry}}

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The captain, Smit Machchhar, is from Ghatkopar East in Mumbai and was based in Dubai for work, people aware of the matter told HT.

Both pilots were hospitalised due to the fight, authorities Tabuk Airport said. Machchhar underwent surgery and is stable, while the other pilot, whose name was not known at the time of going to press, was arrested by Saudi authorities.