India and Japan agreed to deepen defence ties and maritime security cooperation after their 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Tokyo, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar pressing the need for stronger ties between the two nations for a better global order.

EAM Jaishankar said that a closer India-Japan cooperation could play a greater role in shaping the global order. (AP)

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EAM Jaishankar, his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, and defence minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi addressed a joint press briefing after their meeting. They said the two sides reviewed a vast range of bilateral and regional issues under their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

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Speaking at the presser, Jaishankar emphasised that India and Japan had a long-standing history of friendship and goodwill, adding that closer cooperation could play a greater role in shaping the global order.

ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh says India-Japan maritime ties key to free, open Indo-Pacific

"The big picture that our cooperation seeks to support is a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world. In tandem, India and Japan have been strong proponents of reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also noted that the 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial meeting took place at a time when the global order is experiencing "multiple shocks." He noted how the 2+2 meeting naturally took into account the changing nature of warfare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also noted that the 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial meeting took place at a time when the global order is experiencing "multiple shocks." He noted how the 2+2 meeting naturally took into account the changing nature of warfare. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaishankar cited the two current major conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting concerns over energy, trade, food and health security. He noted that India and Japan were committed to keeping the region free and open.

"As we seek to secure ourselves on these fronts, trusted and substantive partnerships like ours become more valuable. These developments take place even as the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific remains complex. We are two nations committed to keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open," the external affairs minister said, adding that the two nations are also joined by their Quad partners.

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ALSO READ | Trusted India-Japan partnership vital amid global uncertainty, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that reality is that "old assumptions may no longer hold true, and each one of us will have to make a greater contribution to global good."

The EAM also raised concerns about the rising tendency to weaponise connectivity, services, resources and market shares, and said that many of these developments directly impact national security.

Jaishankar pressed the need to strengthen resilience and explore other options, especially in view of concerns about connectivity and maritime chokepoints amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf.

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"Ensuring that maritime trade, which is at the heart of international commerce, functions smoothly is imperative. Our maritime cooperation can help make a difference, and our discussions on this were particularly timely. We also agreed on the importance of adhering to international law in this context," he said.

What defence minister Rajnath Singh said

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh noted that the talks build on the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation signed in August 2025 as both countries prepare to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2027. He said the two sides also advanced their discussion of air and space domain awareness.

On maritime security, Singh said the two nations agreed to quickly turn their recent Memorandum of Arrangement into concrete action. He added that they also want an early ship-repair arrangement so each side can use the other's ship for repairs.

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The defence minister also called for early conclusion of the UNICORN-related agreements. UNICORN is Unified Complex Radio Antenna, India and Japan's first-ever joint defence co-development and co-production project.

"We agreed to accelerate cooperation in the area of niche, underwater, and missile technologies," he added.

Singh said that, beyond defence hardware and military ties, the ministers also discussed regional and global developments, agreeing that disputes should be settled peacefully in accordance with international law.