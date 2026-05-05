New Delhi, India and Japan on Tuesday committed to deepen bilateral collaboration in the health sector, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda saying that cooperation between the two countries is anchored in a shared vision of strengthening health systems, improving accessibility and promoting innovation.

India, Japan hold key meeting on healthcare in Delhi

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Nadda was speaking at the third Joint Committee Meeting on Healthcare between India and Japan held at Bharat Mandapam here, which he co-chaired with Japan's minister in charge of Healthcare Policy, Kimi Onoda.

Welcoming the Japanese delegation, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said, "The Joint Committee Meeting, held under the India-Japan Memorandum of Cooperation, has served as an important platform for advancing this partnership through regular dialogue and deeper mutual understanding."

Nadda said the meeting reflects the shared commitment of both countries to foster new partnerships in the health sector.

He noted that India-Japan cooperation is guided by the Memorandum of Cooperation in healthcare and wellness, alongside a common goal of strengthening health systems and promoting innovation.

Nadda said the relationship is rooted in over a century of engagement across sectors and reiterated India's commitment to inclusive development under the guiding principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

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{{^usCountry}} Onoda reaffirmed Japan's continued engagement with India in advancing healthcare cooperation through innovation, technology and research. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Onoda reaffirmed Japan's continued engagement with India in advancing healthcare cooperation through innovation, technology and research. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on such issues as prevention and management of non-communicable diseases , supply chain resilience, digital health and human resource development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on such issues as prevention and management of non-communicable diseases , supply chain resilience, digital health and human resource development. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India highlighted the rising burden of NCDs and outlined its comprehensive strategy based on screening, continuum of care and sustained health promotion aligned with Sustainable Development Goals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India highlighted the rising burden of NCDs and outlined its comprehensive strategy based on screening, continuum of care and sustained health promotion aligned with Sustainable Development Goals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Japan shared its initiatives in cancer screening, early diagnosis and strengthening treatment systems through technical collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Japan shared its initiatives in cancer screening, early diagnosis and strengthening treatment systems through technical collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On supply chain resilience, India emphasised the strength of its pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors, focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing and ensuring affordable access. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On supply chain resilience, India emphasised the strength of its pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors, focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing and ensuring affordable access. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Japan elaborated on its public-private collaboration model aimed at enhancing access to high-quality medical products and building resilient supply chains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Japan elaborated on its public-private collaboration model aimed at enhancing access to high-quality medical products and building resilient supply chains. {{/usCountry}}

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India showcased its digital public infrastructure approach under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, while Japan shared its experience in system integration, AI-enabled technologies and collaborative research.

In his closing remarks, Nadda said the deliberations have imparted renewed momentum to the India-Japan health partnership and set a clear direction for strengthening resilient and inclusive health systems.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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