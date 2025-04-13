India demonstrates ‘Star Wars’ capability to shoot down drones using laser weapon | Watch

India on Sunday conducted a successful trial of a laser-based weapon system that can disable fixed-wing and swarm drones, becoming one of the only four nations to have developed the technology. Apart from India, only the US, China and Russia can disable weapons using the technology. The Mk-II(A) Laser- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system can shoot down drones and missiles in seconds(ANI)

Also Read: Army’s UAV crashes into IAF tower at Technical airport, Jammu, soldier critically injured

In the National Open Air Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the first successful trial of the Mk-II(A) Laser- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system took place.

The high-power Laser-DEW is equipped with the technology to shoot down drones and smaller projectiles, the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) told ANI.

DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad, developed the system along with several academic institutions and Indian industries.

DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat told ANI, “As far as I know, it is the United States, Russia and China that have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities, I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system.”

‘Star Wars’ technology

Much like the Death Star in the popular movie series ‘Star Wars,' the Laser-DEW also demonstrates similar capabilities. According to DRDO chairman Kamat, more such technologies are being developed by the Indian military.

Also Read: India set to bring out military space doctrine soon, says CDS

He said, “This is just the beginning of the journey. The synergy that this lab has achieved with other DRDO labs, industry and academia, I am sure we will reach our destination soon.”

The chairman added, “We are also working on other high energy systems like high energy microwaves, electromagnetic pulse. So we are working on several technologies that will give us Star Wars capability. What you saw today was one of the components of Star Wars technologies.”

How does it work?

The Mk-II(A) Laser- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) is one of the most potent counter drone systems in the world due to its lightning speed of engagement, precision and lethal action within a few seconds.

Also Read: Cyber, space warfare as potent as conventional ops, says Rajnath Singh

The laser system engages fixed-wing drones from a long range and can thwart multiple drone attacks at a time, destroying surveillance sensors and antennae.

Once a target is identified by the Laser-DEW system's radar or its inbuilt Electro Optic (EO) system, it uses an intense beam of powerful light (Laser Beam) to cut through the target, causing structural failures or even more lethal damage.

The development of this laser weapon can lower the risk of collateral damage and reduce reliance on expensive ammunition during conflict.

The DEW will soon replace traditional kinetic weapons and missile defence systems due to its ease of operation and cost-effectiveness.

In a world where more unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and drones are being used in warfare, DEW is a long-term and low-cost alternative to defeating the target.